Cops assault woman in Quetta

QUETTA: After a video showing policemen assaulting a girl and dragging her towards a police mobile without the presence of a female constable in Quetta went viral, Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has ordered strict action against the officials involved. Taking notice of the incident, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Quetta suspended the additional Station House Officer (SHO) Naveed Mukhtar. When approached by Geo News, the police stated that the girl in the video had allegedly escaped from her house and was living with two of her friends.