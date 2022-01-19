IG for quick action to resolve public issues

LAHORE: Immediate steps should be taken to address the grievances of the citizens received through 1787 IGP Complaint Centre and Prime Minister's Delivery Portal. He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office on Tuesday to make the response and action of police department on public complaints more effective.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that he would personally review the complaints received at the 1787 IG Complaint Centre and action taken on them on weekly basis. He said that in the district where irresponsible behaviour was shown in resolving grievances of citizens, the supervisory officers would be held accountable and strict action would be taken against the liable. IG Punjab said that in order to make the 1787 IG Complaint Cell more efficient, recruitment for the vacant posts should be completed as soon as possible. IG Punjab directed that strict action should be taken against the officials and officers who do not register or cause

delay in FIR.