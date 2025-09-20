Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck still involved in one battle after divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez remain tied with a united struggle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are together in their struggle against the real estate market as they continue to try to find a buyer for their marital home together.

The 53-year-old actor and filmmaker and the Grammy winner songstress, 56, bought their 38,000-square-foot mansion together in May 2023, and decided to sell it after Lopez filed for divorce in 2024.

The On The Floor hitmaker and the Good Will Hunting star originally demanded $68 million for their estate but took it off the market after a lack of interest.

Reportedly, the former spouses have listed their house once again, this time for a significantly less amount of $52 million, as per TMZ.

The house, which includes a sports lounge, a fully-equipped gym, a boxing ring, and courts for basketball and pickleball, as well as a guest house and caretaker house, was left abandoned after J.Lo and Affleck separated in May, 2024.

As the ex-couple took the property off the market, an insider told People Magazine that the couple had come to a mutual decision about the property.

"While they've been hoping to sell the property, they've also been hesitant to take a big loss. They lowered the price to get more interest and when this didn't happen, they were advised to take it off the market. It was a business decision that they made together."