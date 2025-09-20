Camilla sparks laughter with sweet reenactment request: 'into the lake, William'

Queen Camilla sparked laughter among guests during a recent event at Chatsworth House with her sweet and humorous suggestion.

The heartwarming moment occurred as the Queen attended a celebration marking the 250th anniversary of author Jane Austen's birth-the brilliant mind behind the literary masterpiece that inspired the 1995 television series starring Colin Firth.

In the now-iconic moment from the series, Firth's portrayal of Mr. Darcey sees him emerging from a lake-a scene that famously left audiences swooning.

Queen Camilla humorously suggested a reenactment of this unforgettable scene from the BBC's Pride and Prejudice adaptation.

She playfully encouraged her host, William Cavendish, Earl of Burlington, to step into the role and offer his own version of the unforgettable scene.

It all began when the Queen fondly recalled the infamous lake scene from the BBC version.

'Maybe, William, you could be persuaded to re-enact this memorable moment in the lake here a little later on-to add to the excitement of the day?!'

The Queen's cheeky remark prompted laughter from the audience.

For context, the event commemorated 250 years since Jane Austen's birth.

Interestingly, the evening concluded with an outdoor screening of the 2005 Pride and Prejudice film on the lawns of Chatsworth.