Saiyaara stars’ love story faces Aditya Chopra’s ‘watchful’ eye

Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday surprise fans with latest update

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday are reportedly keeping their relationship low-key due to Saiyaaara’s producer, Aditya Chopra.

The Saiyaara duo, who have become the new talk of the town, are said to be under Chopra’s influence.

A source close to the producer told Deccan Chronicle, “Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship.”

Despite their close bond, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Chopra feels their committed status might negatively affect their rising stardom.

Meanwhile, Padda, 22, is gearing up for Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy and is also expected to star as the lead, Shakti Shalini, in a Maddock production.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple earned widespread acclaim for their debut performance in Saiyaara.

For the unversed, Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara was released on Friday, July 18 and has been enjoying a successful theatrical run.