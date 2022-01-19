Citizen, policemen shoot dead four suspected robbers

Amid growing criticism of culpable police inaction against street criminals robbing, killing and terrorising citizens at will across Karachi, four alleged robbers were killed – two each by a citizen and cops – and as many others were arrested in an injured condition during shootouts over the last 24 hours.

In Zafar Town of the Shah Latif locality, robbers were mugging a citizen when a patrolling police mobile raised the alarm and ordered the outlaws to surrender. Instead, the suspects opened fire in a bid to escape. The cops retaliated and arrested one of the robbers, Zohaib Hamza, 27, in an injured condition, but his two accomplices made good their escape. A 30-bore pistol, snatched cellphones and cash were said to have been found on the injured man, who was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

In the SITE Superhighway police remit, two suspects died when a citizen hit back. Responding to information, police reached a place and found two suspects lying dead.

The initial investigation showed a citizen, Usman, was passing by Bilal Shah Bukhari Mazar, Jahanabad, when the robbers attempted to rob him. At this, he fired gunshots from his licensed pistol, killing one of them, while the second robber was killed in a road accident as he attempted to flee the scene. Police seized a 9mm pistol along with four bullets and a motorcycle from the possession of the robbers. The identities of the two, whose bodies were taken to the JPMC for autopsies, could be ascertained immediately.

Separately, the Malir City police arrested two suspected robbers in an injured condition in an encounter that took place near Anwer Baloch Hotel, Magzi Goth. The suspects were identified as Jawwad Ahmed, 18, and Junaid, 20, and two TT pistols along with five bullets, seven cellphones and cash were said to have been found on them.

The robbers were looting citizens when cops confronted them. This led to a shootout and the arrests of the suspects, who were taken to the JPMC.

AVLC’s shootouts

In the wee hours of Tuesday, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) gunned down two alleged vehicle thieves and arrested as many others in an injured condition in the Sukhan and Manghopir areas.

AVLC officials conducted a raid in Lath Basti, Ibrahim Hyderi, where five suspected motorcycle thieves opened fire on the law enforcers. The cops returned fire and arrested two of them in an injured condition. They were identified as Shahnawaz Abro, 40, and Muhammad Ali, 28. Their three accomplice managed to escape from the scene, however.

The police seized a TT pistol, two stolen motorcycles and two cellphones from the injured suspects, who were taken to the JPMC. SSP Irfan Bahadur of District Malir said AVLC officials of the Karachi and Sukhan police had conducted the joint raid, and the arrested suspects were involved in street crime and motorcycle theft. The weapons found on the suspects would be sent for a forensics examination, the SSP said.

A separate encounter took place near Chilghazi Cut, Norther Bypass, in Manghopir, in the early hours of Tuesday when AVLC cops signalled a vehicle to pull over, but the riders opened fire at them, instead.

After the exchange of fire, the cops arrested two car lifters in an injured condition, who later expired, while their two companions managed to escape from the spot.

The dead outlaws were identified as Saleem and Wajid. They were found to be in possession of two TT pistols, bullets and a car. Their bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Suicide

A woman allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself at her house in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she was identified as 27-year-old Maryam. The Sharafi Goth police said the woman ended her life with her husband’s licensed pistol following a scuffle with him.