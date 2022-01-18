Who will take country out of crises?: 33pc say it’s Nawaz, 30pc favour Imran

KARACHI: The Institute for Public Opinion Research has found 33 percent Pakistanis hopeful about PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s ability to address the challenges facing the country and the nation, while 30pc pinned their hopes on PTI chief and Prime Minister Imran Khan, 16pc attached hopes to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and three percent thought JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman could deliver the country from the problems. At the same time, 68pc respondents favoured PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country to face the law.

The Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) survey was conducted from Dec 22, 2021 to Jan 9, 2022 that elicited the opinion of 3,700 respondents.



To its question which political leader can deliver the country from the serious challenges, 33pc thought PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif can resolve those issues, while 30pc pinned their hopes on PTI chief and Prime Minister Imran Khan, 16pc expressed their confidence in PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to steer the country out of the problems, while three percent thought JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman could do so.

Another one pc were hopeful of Ch Pervaiz Elahi helping the country, one percent TLP’s Saad Rizvi, one pc Jamaat-e-Islami’s Amir Sirajul Haq and one pc in ANP’s Asfandyar Wali to address the problems. Five percent of the respondents thought other leaders could do wonders for the country, while another five pc opined that no one could resolve the deep rooted crises.

To another question regarding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return, 68 pc respondents favoured his return to the country to face the law, while 28pc cautioned him against the idea and four pc did not respond to the query.