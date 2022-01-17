PML-N, PTI, PPP hold their strongholds: survey

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf are in a strong position in their respective strongholds.

According to an Institute of Public Opinion Research (IPOR) survey, the PML-N is the most popular party in Punjab, with the support of 46pc of people in case of early elections. The PTI is second with 31pc voters’ backing. About 5pc will vote for the PPP, 3pc for the TLP, while 2pc intend to vote for the PMLQ.

The PPP is the most popular party in Sindh with 44pc voters supporting it. With 13pc, the PTI is the second choice of voters in Sindh. Over 7pc will vote for the MQM-Pakistan, 3pc for the TLP, 3pc for the PMLN, while 1pc for the ANP.

The PTI enjoys the support of 44pc of voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 17pc back the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam. Over 11pc will vote for the ANP, 11pc for the PMLN, 7pc for the PPP, 3pc for Jamaat-e-Islami, while 1pc of people will vote for the Qaumi Watan Party.

In Balochistan, the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is the first choice of 20pc of voters. Over 18pc of people will vote for the PTI, while 15pc would back the PPP, 14pc PML-N, 8pc JUIF, 5pc Balochistan National Party, 5pc like the PkMAP, while 2pc from the province back the ANP.

More than 3,700 people from across the country took part in the survey, conducted between December 22, 2021, and January 9, 2022. In the poll, the IPOR also asked the public if they had voted for the PTI in the 2018 general election.

To which, 44pc answered “yes” while 54pc said “no.” The 44pc, who had voted for the PTI in 2018, were asked if they would vote for the PTI in 2023 as well. Over 52pc expressed their intention not to vote for the PTI in the next general election, but 40pc said they would once again support the PTI.