48pc say Green Shirts’ performance above par: survey

LAHORE: A new survey shows 49 per cent Pakistanis found cricket team captain Babar Azam’s performance above par, 42pc according to expectations and 9pc termed it under par, during the past months.

Also, 48pc saw national cricket team performance better than their expectations, 42pc found it according to expectations while 10pc said it was under par, according to the fresh Ipsos survey results. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Rajaalso performed very good according to people’s opinion. 40pc said his performance was above par, 8pc declared it under par while 52pc said it was according to their expectations. The survey was conducted from Dec 18 to 24, 2021 and 1,100 people were interviewed for the purpose.