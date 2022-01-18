School sweeper held for bid to sexually assault minor boy

A representative image.

Police on Monday arrested a sweeper in a private school in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on a charge of attempting to sexually harass a three-and-a-half-year-old boy. An FIR has been lodged under sections 377 and 511 at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station on a complaint from the boy’s father, Naveed Ahmed.

According to the complainant, his son is a student at the school located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 1, and had been disturbed for the past one week. Ahmed said his son finally told the family on Monday about the sexual harassment attempt made by the sweeper, Talish Masih. The family then informed police Helpline 15 and registered a case. The police are questioning the suspect.