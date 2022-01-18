School sweeper held for bid to sexually assault minor boy

Police on Monday arrested a sweeper in a private school in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on a charge of attempting to sexually harass a three-and-a-half-year-old boy. An FIR has been lodged under sections 377 and 511 at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station on a complaint from the boy’s father, Naveed Ahmed.
According to the complainant, his son is a student at the school located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 1, and had been disturbed for the past one week. Ahmed said his son finally told the family on Monday about the sexual harassment attempt made by the sweeper, Talish Masih. The family then informed police Helpline 15 and registered a case. The police are questioning the suspect.
Police on Monday arrested three suspects following the recovery of a huge cache of rusted war weapons buried in the...
The Malir judicial magistrate on Monday directed the investigating officer of the Nazim Jokhio murder case to submit...
Barrister Murtaza Wahab has claimed that the Sindh government has enacted a very balanced local government act, but it...
After impressive power shows organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan last week...
Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has declared successful the clinical trial on the efficacy and safety of...
A man was killed while another suffered severe burn injuries in a fire that erupted at a private hospital in Garden on...
Comments