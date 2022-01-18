New records

This refers to the letter ‘Why wait’ by Dr Irfan Zafar (January 16). The letter refers to the verbal skirmish between Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Imran Khan before voting for the supplementary budget in the cabinet meeting.
That Imran Khan first offered to hand over the government to someone else and then continued with the meeting, makes the incident the shortest and sharpest U-turn in the history of the PTI.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
