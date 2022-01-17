One dies of Covid-19 in ICT, 490 cases from twin cities

Islamabad: Another patient suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 belonging to the federal capital has died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 490 new patients have been diagnosed with the illness from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district which is the highest number of cases reported in a day from the twin cities in the last 133 days.

After reporting of a tremendous increase in the number of patients being tested positive from the federal capital, the mass vaccination centre at F-19 Park in Islamabad has been reopened.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaem Zia, in order to ensure easy access to the vaccination, on the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the Mass Vaccination Centre has been re-opened.

Amid the current surge of COVID-19, everyone is requested to get vaccinated, he said. He added that the health department is extremely engaged with a high number of cases to trace and advise everyone to quarantine in case of developing signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

It is important that to date, the virus has claimed a total of 2,194 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district while as many as 148182 patients have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 from the region. A total of 1,225 patients have so far died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district while the virus has so far claimed as many as 969 lives from the federal capital.

According to data collected by ‘The News’, 11.19 per cent of the total patients so far reported from Pakistan since the advent of coronavirus are residents of the twin cities that contain less

than 3.5 per cent of the country’s population. The positivity rate of COVID-19 was recorded as 6.22 per cent in Rawalpindi while in ICT, it was recorded as seven per cent in the last 24 hours.

According to details, 366 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the federal capital taking the tally to 110,963 of which 107,969 patients had recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital jumped to 2,025 on Sunday after the addition of 299 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, confirmation of 124 new cases from the Rawalpindi district took the tally to 37,219. To date, a total of 35,378 patients have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases of the disease from the district has reached 616. As many as 28 patients were hospitalized in the district on Sunday while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 588.