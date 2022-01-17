 
Monday January 17, 2022
Six hurt in mortar shell blast

January 17, 2022

BARA: Six children were wounded when a mortar shell exploded at Sipah area here on Sunday, sources said.

The sources said one Ali Maan Shah and his children were present outside their home when they found a mortar shell in the fields. They said that they had brought the shell to their home and started playing with it when it exploded.

