Six hurt in mortar shell blast

BARA: Six children were wounded when a mortar shell exploded at Sipah area here on Sunday, sources said.
The sources said one Ali Maan Shah and his children were present outside their home when they found a mortar shell in the fields. They said that they had brought the shell to their home and started playing with it when it exploded.
