Karachi Open Challenging Squash Championship commences

KARACHI: The 2nd Karachi Open Challenging Squash Championship commenced at PN’s RKJK Complex here on Sunday.
In the first round of men’s category, Saeed Abdul thrashed Adnan Lateef 11-6, 11-5, 11-9 in 19 minutes and Talha Saeed smashed Abdullah 11-6, 11-8, 11-9 in 19 minutes.
Ali Aslam beat Faisal Masiya 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in 20 minutes and Junaid Rehman won against Hasan Pracha 11-7, 11-9, 2-11, 9-11, 11-9 in 32 minutes.
Fahad thrashed Ali Daud 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 in 15 minutes and Anas Dilshad defeated Mustafa 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 in 29 minutes while Hurraira Zafar beat Assuja 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 in 20 minutes.
Fawaz Butt thrashed Abdullah Yaqoob 11-7, 11-8, 11-8 in 19 minutes and Faizan Khan defeated Danish Waheed 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 in 21 minutes while Sufiyan beat A Rauf 11-5, 11-9, 11-7 in 21 minutes. The quarterfinals will be played on Monday (today).
