PKLI, SLICP sign MoU: Patients from KP to get free kidney transplant facility

PESHAWAR: In development to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Lahore (PKLI) and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLICP).

Under the MoU, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get a free kidney and liver transplant facility at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Lahore, said a handout.

“This free liver and kidney transplant facility will be provided to the patients of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Sehat Card Plus Scheme,” said an official communique.

The expenses of Rs500000 per patient on liver transplant and Rs 1400000 per patient on kidney transplant would be borne by the provincial government under the Sehat Card Plus Scheme.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, through a statement, termed the development as a good news for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that free liver and kidney transplant facility would be provided to the patient of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in other reputed medical institutions as well.

He added that his government was working to cover free cancer treatment as well as free OPD services under the Sehat Card Plus Scheme.