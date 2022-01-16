Mardan Police arrests double murder accused via Interpol

MARDAN: District police have arrested a culprit of double murder case through Interpol from the overseas while 12 stolen motorcycles were recovered in another case here on Saturday.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that on the directive of DPO Dr Zahidullah, the CNICs and passports of the wanted criminals had been blocked and the local police had also started contacting the Interpol for the arrest of outlaws staying overseas. The accused Asif had allegedly killed his stepmother Gul Marjan and another relative named Abdul Rehman on December 20, 2011 and later escaped to Qatar to evade arrested in the double murder. Personnel of Sheikh Maltoon Police Station arrested the absconder from airport after he landed in the country.

12 stolen motorbikes recovered: The cops also arrested two persons and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from their possession, while two robbers were arrested and Rs95,000 cash, pistols and a motorcycle recovered from them in another action.

The arrestees, Asif Ali and Tariq confessed involvement in motorcycle lifting incidents while Sadiq Ali and Fayaz also confessed to robberies in the other case.