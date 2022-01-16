Food unit sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a snacks (pops) manufacturing unit for improper hygiene and quality. Officials said the operation was led by PFA DG here on Saturday. They said the PFA team raided a pops manufacturing unit in Kot Lakhpat Factory Area and found insects, scorched corn kernels and substandard oil. They said the unit was sealed and its production was banned. Officials said notices and fines were imposed on the same snacks manufacturing unit in the past for violating various rules.
LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars here on Saturday.According to detail,...
LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information and spokesperson, Hasaan Khawar has said that...
LAHORE: As many as 722 cases of coronavirus were reported in the province on Saturday while two deaths were reported...
Islamabad: The Diabetes Centre joined hands with several partners here Saturday to organize ‘The Diabetes Awareness...
Ag APPLAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam on Saturday expressed a deep sense of...
LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency has started preparations to efficiently deal with the monsoon season in 2022.In...
Comments