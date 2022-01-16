Food unit sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a snacks (pops) manufacturing unit for improper hygiene and quality. Officials said the operation was led by PFA DG here on Saturday. They said the PFA team raided a pops manufacturing unit in Kot Lakhpat Factory Area and found insects, scorched corn kernels and substandard oil. They said the unit was sealed and its production was banned. Officials said notices and fines were imposed on the same snacks manufacturing unit in the past for violating various rules.