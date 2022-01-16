PTI MPA indicted in trespassing, harassment case

The judicial magistrate of the West district on Saturday indicted a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of provincial assembly in trespassing, torture and harassment case.
MPA Malik Shahzad Awan and two others, Imran and Qaiser, have been booked by the police for trespassing on the house of a citizen, torturing his on and harassing women. The defendants however denied charges and pleaded not guilty.
According to the prosecution, complainant Aslam Awan lodged an FIR the Baldia Town police that the PTI MPA along with his armed companions barged into his house on July 2, 2019, tortured his son and misbehaved with women.
He alleged that the suspects had forced him to withdraw the application that he filed had filed against Awan at the Mauripur police station and threatened him with dire consequences.
The court, after framing the charges, directed the public prosecutor to produce the witnesses at the next date of the hearing.
A 40-year-old man, Rehan, son of Saeed, apparently attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself with a knife at a...
Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Saturday inaugurated reconstruction work at the Gizri Football Stadium.The...
District Malir police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a notorious criminal for his involvement in more than 100...
Police have found a huge cache of rusted war weapons buried in the ground at a warehouse in Karachi’s old city area....
Several encroachments and unauthorised constructions have been made in unplanned areas of Golden Town, Green Town,...
As part of preparations to put up a power show in the city on February 6 to mark the death anniversaries of its former...
Comments