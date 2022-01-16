PTI MPA indicted in trespassing, harassment case

The judicial magistrate of the West district on Saturday indicted a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of provincial assembly in trespassing, torture and harassment case.

MPA Malik Shahzad Awan and two others, Imran and Qaiser, have been booked by the police for trespassing on the house of a citizen, torturing his on and harassing women. The defendants however denied charges and pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecution, complainant Aslam Awan lodged an FIR the Baldia Town police that the PTI MPA along with his armed companions barged into his house on July 2, 2019, tortured his son and misbehaved with women.

He alleged that the suspects had forced him to withdraw the application that he filed had filed against Awan at the Mauripur police station and threatened him with dire consequences.

The court, after framing the charges, directed the public prosecutor to produce the witnesses at the next date of the hearing.