Royal Palm ahead of KGC in Inter-Club team event

KARACHI: Hosts Royal Palm Golf and Country Club took a five-shot lead against visiting Karachi Golf Club after the second round of the Royal Palm Amateur Golf Team Championship in Lahore on Saturday.

Royal Palm and KGC were tied at 236 following Friday’s opening round but on Saturday the hosts took a slim advantage going into the third and final round on Sunday.

It was all thanks to a solid three-over par 75 from Hussain Hamid. Mohsen Zafar also contributed with 78 while the third best score of the day for the leading team came from the experienced Ahmed Zafar Hayat (81). Royal Palm now have a two-day aggregate of 470 after scoring 234 in the second round.

In second place are KGC, who followed their opening day’s aggregate of 236 with 239 in the second round. They have a two-day aggregate of 475. For KGC, the day’s best round came from Saim Shazli, who carded 77. Omar Khalid followed his opening day’s 76 with 80 while Yashal Shah scored 82.

Just three strokes behind in third place are Lahore Gymkhana who carded 238 for an aggregate of 478. Qasim Ali Khan carded 76 while Salman Jahangir (81) and Danish Javed (81) were the other two best performers for Gymkhana.

In the individual category, Lahore’s Muhammad Shoaib was leading by two strokes after carding 74 for a 36-hole aggregate of 152. In joint second place at 154 is the trio of Ahmed Jibran, Aleemur Rehman and Muhammad Arsalan. At 155 is Ahmed Zafar Hayat followed by the trio of Omar Khalid, Qasim Ali Khan and Hussain Hamid at 156.

The three-day championship being competed by ten competing clubs will conclude on Sunday (today).