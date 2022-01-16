KP Blues, CP Blues, Balochistan Blues win matches

LAHORE: KP Blues, Central Punjab Blues and Balochistan Blues won their matches in the National U16 One-Day Tournament (45 overs) on Saturday.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U16 Blues batted first and scored 213 for six in a match reduced to 36 overs. Usman Khan top-scored with 69 runs. Opener Shahzeb Khan made a 48-run contribution. Muhammad Nabeel took two wickets.

In reply, Northern U16 Blues were bowled out for 144 in 30.4 overs. Syed Ali Mehdi with 67 was the only batter to shine for the losing side. Zubair Ahmed and Ahmed Hassan took three wickets each.

At the Sports Ground, Southern Punjab Blues batted first and scored 213 for nine in their 45 overs. Sameer Akhtar was the best performer with the bat with a 53-run contribution while Haseeb Javed scored 38. Ali Raza took three for 29 while Ali Hamza captured two wickets for 50 runs.

Central Punjab Blues were well served by Faraz Ahmed and Obaid Shahid who added 96 runs for the second-wicket to set up a comfortable eight-wicket victory. Faraz scored 78 while Obaid remained unbeaten on 61.

Opener Saad Baig’s 75 went in vain as Sindh Blues were beaten by Balochistan Blues by 15 runs at the MCC Ground. Saad was the only batter to front-up against the Balochistan bowlers as Sindh were bowled out for 181 in their 197-run chase. Spinners Anwar Shah and Inamullah took three wickets each.

Earlier, Balochistan Blues had posted 196 all out in 42 overs. Inamullah who opened the innings top-scored with 41 while his partner Sumair Ahmed scored 39. Hameed Kareem and Abdul Moeez took two wickets each.