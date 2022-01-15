LHC serves notice on FIA on Memon’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for February 3 on a petition filed by former FIA director general Bashir Memon to seek record of inquiries against him.
The court stopped the agency from taking coercive measures against Memon. A single bench comprising Justice Amjad Rafique heard the petition filed by the former FIA DG. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the agency has launched three inquiries against his client on charges of not taking action against Umar Farooq Zahoor, former husband of Model Sofia Mirza.
He submitted that the petitioner had obtained interim bail from a sessions court in the said inquiries whereas he had recorded his statement through video link to the investigation team in the cases.
He submitted that the record of the inquiries is not being provided to his client. The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued a notice to the respondent and stopped the agency from taking any coercive measure against the former DG.
KOLKATA: Hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers have gathered on the banks of India’s Ganges river for a holy...
PESHAWAR: An earthquake struck different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday night, Geo News reported. According to...
KABUL: The Taliban on Friday urged Washington to heed a call by the United Nations chief to unlock Afghan funds frozen...
LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior Shahzad Akbar on Friday spoke about the ongoing controversy...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday tweeted a couplet from Punjabi...
ISLAMABAD: While the government has moved halfway for meeting the two most critical conditions of the IMF for...
Comments