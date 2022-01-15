Governor writes to CM to improve fiscal discipline

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has written a letter to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the recently released audit reports pertaining to the provincial government that highlighted the unsatisfactory fiscal performance of different departments of the administration.

The correspondence, dated January 13, said the audit reports had pointed out financial irregularities and malpractices in the affairs of various provincial departments. The reports have also highlighted lacunas in the fiscal systems of the departments, the governor said, adding that the audit reports showed that certain elements belonging to these departments had been involved in malpractices and abuse of power. “Your good self would agree that the public office-holders are custodians of the government's funds and responsible for their most feasible utilisation in the best interest of people,” he said in the letter.

“In my understanding, this report can be seen in a slight distinct perspective. It would be its most befitting outcome if it were treated as a guideline to make sincere efforts for turning coming fiscal years having stricter observance for procurement of procedural formalities, lesser un-utilized development funds, better mechanism for procurement and other official transactions and resulted reduced number of audit paras.”

Ismail said that “by grace of God, Sindh possesses plenty of every resource one could think of” and “with our honest, sincere and coordinated efforts we can work better for the wellbeing and prosperity of the people of Sindh”.

He further said: “My sole purpose to write all this is to wish for exploring avenues for some value addition in our governmental procedures and official business only.” He assured the provincial chief executive of his fullest support and assistance in every manner for the progress of the province.