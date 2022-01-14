36kg hashish seized

PESHAWAR: Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control personnel arrested a man with 36kg hashish on Thursday.A statement from the department said that on the directives of DG Excise Mahmood Aslam Wazir, personnel of the Excise Police Station in Mardan seized 36,000 grams (36kg) hashish from a vehicle (LWF 5659) on Mardan-Nowshera Road and also arrested one person.
It said DG Excise Mahmood Aslam Wazir had directed the department to launch a crackdown on drugs. He announced a cash reward for the staff members who had seized the drug.
