ANP leaders call on Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with Awami National Party Central Senior Vice President Amir Haider Hoti and ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali Khan and discussed with them the political situation of the country.

Hoti and Wali called on Bilawal at the Zardari House Islamabad on Thursday. Bilawal inquired about the health of Asfandyar Wali Khan. They discussed the political situation in the country, the mini budget tabled by the government in the National Assembly and economic issues faced by the people of Pakistan. Bilawal was accompanied by Senator Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira.