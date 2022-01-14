Judge torture case: District Bar president’s bail cancelled

GUJRANWALA: The bail plea of Mandi Bahauddin District Bar president was cancelled in the judge torture case on Thursday. Police arrested the District Bar president and sought his five-day physical remand. The district bar president and other lawyers were involved in the torture case of Consumer Court Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar. The judge of the special anti-terrorism court Gujranwala ordered the police to produce the accused on January 18th. Reportedly, the judge was tortured on November 30th.
SUKKUR: Three people, including brother, sister and a child, were killed and two others were injured in a road...
SUKKUR: A man was killed, while a woman was seriously injured over the Karo Kari issue in district Ghotki.Reports said...
SUKKUR: The second year students of the Communication Design department on Thursday organised a micro thesis display...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police on Thursday recovered 12 kilograms of charas and 17 kilograms of opium during two...
SUKKUR: An eye camp by Tanzeem-e-Araiyan Pakistan ended on Thursday in district Khairpur.Renowned eye specialists...
SUKKUR: Huge ransom was demanded by the kidnappers on Thursday to release two local traders, including uncle and...
