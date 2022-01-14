Judge torture case: District Bar president’s bail cancelled

GUJRANWALA: The bail plea of Mandi Bahauddin District Bar president was cancelled in the judge torture case on Thursday. Police arrested the District Bar president and sought his five-day physical remand. The district bar president and other lawyers were involved in the torture case of Consumer Court Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar. The judge of the special anti-terrorism court Gujranwala ordered the police to produce the accused on January 18th. Reportedly, the judge was tortured on November 30th.