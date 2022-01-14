FIA writes to NCA to probe Hareem Shah

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sindh, on Thursday wrote a letter to the National Crime Agency to probe and inquire into the involvement of Fizza Hussain alias Hareem Shah in money laundering.

Officials, while sharing facts of the letter to the NCA, said that recently, a video was under circulation in social media and picked up by mainstream media in Pakistan, purportedly recorded in the UK, where a Pakistani national, Fizza Hussain alias Hareem Shah, claimed to have smuggled a huge amount of currency out of Pakistan to the UK by hoodwinking the law enforcement authorities. They have also attached her personal and travel details with the letter.

They added that it was also mentioned in the letter that afterwards, in another video she reveals that she uploaded the previous video just for fun and she did not smuggle any currency from Pakistan. In this video, she is seen in front of the office of Sky Marketing, money transfer service, at 276 High Rood Leytonstone, London E11, United Kingdom.

She is then joined by another person namely Danial Malik, who tries to clarify that the amount and currency displayed in the previous video was actually from his money exchange company, which was all legal and declared with the UK authorities.

In view of the above-mentioned details, it is requested that a thorough probe may be carried out about Ms Fizza Hussain alias Hareem Shah and Danial Malik’s conflicting claims as well as their alleged involvement in money laundering in the UK.

It is worth mentioning that money laundering and currency smuggling is cognizable offence under the Anti Money Laundering Act, 2010 and Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947. Moreover, findings and information gathered from this inquiry may please be shared with this agency, officials said. The Pakistan Customs have already taken up the matter for detailed inquiry.