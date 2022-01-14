 
close
Friday January 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Jabeur suffers injury scare days before Australian Open

By AFP
January 14, 2022
Jabeur suffers injury scare days before Australian Open

SYDNEY: In-form world number seven Anett Kontaveit cruised into the Sydney Classic semi-finals Thursday after top-10 opponent Ons Jabeur retired hurt, days before the Australian Open.

The Estonian won a tight first set 6-4 before the Tunisian called for a medical timeout. After lengthy treatment on her lower back, Jabeur forfeited the match.

It is a big setback for Jabeur, with the opening Grand Slam of the year starting on Monday. She had a breakthrough 2021, when she won her maiden WTA singles title and surged into the top 10 for the first time.

Comments