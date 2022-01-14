Khaqan terms Asad a ‘failed child’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar, blasting the opposition, said that the government opponents kept on decrying inflation.
During the National Assembly session, the minister explained that for only two occasions, the country’s Consumer Price Index – which determines the inflationary pressure – has gone up more than 20 percent mark.
Taking a jibe at Asad, PMLN leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that they were not there to listen to the lectures of a “failed child”, adding that the person who had thrown him out was also present in the Assembly. Khaqan said that if they had got the guts, they would put him [Asad] in place of Shaukat Tarin to deliver such lectures.
