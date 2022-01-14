PML-N holds demo against mini-budget outside Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) held a demonstration outside the Parliament House on Thursday to protest against the Supplementary Finance Bill.

“Imran Khan has been imposed on the country and leading the country towards destruction, pushing the poor to the brink of death,” said Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President PMLN Shehbaz Sharif while addressing the participants. Besides the workers, parliamentarians from the PMLN and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) attended the demonstration. They raised slogans against the government.

Shehbaz said “people will have to take to the streets against inflation; we will have to get the country out of economic misery”. He said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been

defeated by the JUIF in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the mini-budget was a budget which would push the poor people towards miserable death. “Remember the time of Nawaz Sharif when there was no inflation; electricity was cheap under the PMLN government,” he claimed. Shehbaz said the PTI government was most incompetent government in the history of Pakistan.

Maulana Asad Mehmood of the JUIF said “we will fight for the rights of people on every platform and will not compromise on our freedom”. He said the country's economic system had been handed over to the IMF. “We did not accept such legislation that put the country’s sovereignty at stake,” he added.