Mardan police holding public forums to resolve disputes

TAKHTBHAI: Police held a public forum in Katlang town of Mardan district, while 10 proclaimed offenders were also arrested in search and strike operations on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists, District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan said that Mardan Police have started organising Khuli Kachehris (public forums) to resolve disputes and other issues among people.

“As per the directives of Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and DIG Yaseen Farooq, several public forums have been held in the nook and corner of Mardan to resolve disputes and enmities among people out of regular courts and such events also prevent violent crimes in the long run as issues get resolved amicably,” he added.

He also said that the public forums were also meant to bridge the gap between the police and public. Also, four proclaimed offenders along with six accomplices, two drug dealers and 43 other suspects were arrested during raids in the district.

The cops from Hoti, Garhikapura, Chura and Shergarh police stations participated in the operations and besides the arrest of the wanted criminals, they also recovered 4kg charas, 70 grams ice, two Kalashnikovs, one Kalakov, 11 pistols, one rifle, and 226 bullets.

Meanwhile, the DPO listened to the problems of cops deployed in police stations and also met the newly recruited policemen. On this occasion, the DPO issued directives to solve various problems being faced by the cops. He also congratulated the newly recruited cops and asked them to perform duties diligently.