Young players will benefit from Khatri Premier League: Sarfaraz

KARACHI: Drafting of Khatri Premier League was completed the other day at Noorani Eidgah in a colorful ceremony.

Khatri Premier League Season 1 will start on February 28 with the opening match of SJAS Media XI and Showbiz XI.

The league matches of the event will be played from March 1 to March 26 at the floodlit-Asghar Ali Shah Stadium. Pakistan's international players will be seen in action.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was the chief guest on the occasion, in his speech said that the youth of Khatri community are very fond of cricket but they do not get opportunities. "Hopefully, they will take full advantage of this opportunity," he said.