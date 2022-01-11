SC issues notices to PMC on additional 20 marks for Hafiz-e-Quran

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Pakistan Medical Commission and others to submit replies on a court query as to why an additional 20 marks should be given to students applying to medical colleges and universities on the basis of their being Hafiz-e-Quran for admission purposes.

Hearing the petition of a girl student against denial of admission in the Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, the Supreme Court’s two-member bench, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, inquired from the petitioner's counsel as to why additional marks should be given to the applying student on the basis of being Hafiz-e-Quran.

The petitioner submitted that she was not given admission in the university, adding she would have been given admission on merit if the additional 20 marks of Hafiz-e-Quran quota was included with her actual marks.

The court observed that being Hafiz-e-Quran is a sacred act and it would be beneficial if the candidate applied for Imam of mosque or a religious lecturer but why an extra 20 marks should be given to an applying candidate for the medical college or university.