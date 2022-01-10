Smoke emission: JI seeks action against factories in Bara

BARA: The office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami local chapter on Sunday asked the government to launch an operation against the furnace factories to eliminate toxic fumes from factories in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber district.

The demand was made by Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vice-President Shah Jahan Afridi while speaking at a news conference. Other Jamaat-e-Islami Bara office-bearers Saleem Afridi, Shahid Khan, Kifayatullah, Wadud Afridi and others were present on the occasion.

They said the locals had been facing severe difficulties due to smoke emitted from steel mills and power outages in different areas of Bara.

They added the people faced drinking water scarcity and on the one hand and suffer from various diseases due to toxic fumes emanating from factories in Bara Bazaar.

The JI office-bearer asked the factory owners and district administration to take practical steps to control the smoke emission.

The JI members said the Tribal Electric Supply Company had supplied electricity to steel mills while common consumers were being denied the same and humiliated. The speakers said the power supply company had made life miserable for the locals due to improper power load-shedding.