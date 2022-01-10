LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Sunday released a complaint cell number for those who receive any threatening call.
A press release stated that any citizen who receives threatening phone calls for extortion can call or send an SMS to DPO’s complaint cell number 03158150123 and action would be taken in the case.
It further said the district police had also launched an operation in Lakki Marwat district against the anti-social elements involved in extortion, land grabbing and other crimes.
HARIPUR: A boy was found dead in the forest area of a remote village of Bagra Union Council, police said on Sunday....
PESHAWAR: Despite the ban on the supply of gas to CNG stations, the domestic consumers are still facing gas shortage,...
MARDAN: The funeral prayers of the four cousins, who died in the Murree tragedy, were offered in Tazagram Alo Qasimi...
BARA: The office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami local chapter on Sunday asked the government to launch an operation...
LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Khanspur Campus has been turned into a...
MANSEHRA: The district administration has restricted the entry of tourists into Kaghan valley and Shogran to avoid any...
Comments