LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Sunday released a complaint cell number for those who receive any threatening call.

A press release stated that any citizen who receives threatening phone calls for extortion can call or send an SMS to DPO’s complaint cell number 03158150123 and action would be taken in the case.

It further said the district police had also launched an operation in Lakki Marwat district against the anti-social elements involved in extortion, land grabbing and other crimes.