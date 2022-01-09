Fawad says Shehbaz should be patient now, will go to jail

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that Shehbaz Sharif was told to be patient now as the law required

him to go to jail on false guarantee.

In a press conference after the PTI organising meeting, he said that Shehbaz Sharif would not be able to become MNA even next time. In six to eight months, the big fish would be out of the pond, the next election would not have this leadership. He said that huge recoveries had been made in the case of Asif Ali Zardari.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the long march had in fact lost its life. “Let them come to Islamabad, we will set up tents for them separately,” he said.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood said in a press conference that Shehbaz Sharif should worry about his seat as the case against the opposition leader is going to be filed next week.