This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the increase in drug abuse in Khanewal over the last several months. Teenagers in the city are becoming increasingly addicted to drugs. Peddlers sell drugs to students without any fear of retribution.

This rise in teenagers’ interest in – and abuse of – drugs is a result of not only authorities’ indifference to the issue, but also because people are unaware of the consequences of drug addiction. The police too have given a free hand to drug dealers in exchange of bribes. Residents have lodged many complaints regarding this matter – but to no avail. Addiction to drugs causes many social, economic and health problems. The police department and other authorities concerned should take action against this problem on an immediate basis.

Shoaib Majeed

Khanewal

*****

According to a 2013 report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), 6.7 million people in Pakistan use drugs. Of them, around 4.2 million are addicts. Over the years, the number has likely grown. Narcotic trafficking is on the rise in Pakistan despite the government’s attempts to curb it. Heroin, cocaine, hashish and marijuana are easily available today. More alarmingly, drug abuse has found its way to educational institutions. Due to easy access, more and more young people are beginning to use drugs. Drug addiction may cause numerous health problems and might even be fatal.

It is the need of the hour that the country’s law-enforcement agencies, police, and anti-narcotics force break the channel of drug suppliers. We must also have educational and awareness programs regarding the problems of drug abuse. Parents too should be more vigilant in keeping an eye on their children.

Muhammad Shahbaz Jhod

Dera Isamil Khan