Four drug-traffickers held in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Thursday arrested four drug-traffickers and seized drugs and weapons from them, police said.

Following the directives of DPO, Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar, the police party headed by SHO Naurang Police Station Javed Khan raided hideouts of the drug-peddlers in Serai Naurang and arrested four drug dealers and recovered 3035 grams of hashish and 520 grams of heroin. Besides, two pistols with ammunition were also seized from them.