MPA Qureshi asks Wahab to take notice of garbage station being set up along Malir River

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has expressed his concerns over the garbage station being set up along the Malir River.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that there is a danger in the manner in which the river’s width is being shortened for the garbage station, as the surrounding populations will be submerged, a flood situation will arise in Karachi and the people of the city will pay the price for this cruel act.

According to the PTI lawmaker, under the supervision of the Sindh government, in order to extract valuable land worth trillions of rupees from the largest Malir River in Karachi, the river is being filled with debris and garbage and a major waterway is being closed.

For the garbage station to be built, he alleged, hundreds of trucks and dumpers daily pick up debris and dump it in the river and this illegal work is openly done so that trillions of rupees can be earned by selling valuable land adjacent to the Defence area.

The MPA further said that the area adjacent to the river is an extension of the DHA Karachi, a conspiracy is being hatched to occupy it. He said that the blocking of the river was a vicious attempt to stop the natural flow of water, which was tantamount to no less than drowning the city during rains and inviting floods. PTI lawmaker Shahzad Qureshi strongly condemned the diversion of the river, and requested Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab to take immediate notice and stop the work.