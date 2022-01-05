Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the Right to Self-Determination Day on January 5 (today) to remind the United Nations of implementing its own resolutions on the dispute passed this day in 1949.

It was on January 5, 1949 when the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan adopted a resolution that guaranteed the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination through an impartial plebiscite.

Pakistan observes the Kashmir Solidarity Day on this day to express support for the Kashmiri brethren and remind the international community of its commitments made to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJ&K). The day will be marked by various activities including rallies, seminars and conferences across the world to remind the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from Indian brutalities.

President Dr Arif Alvi has said no Indian attempt will succeed in misleading the international community and glossing over India’s state-terrorism being perpetrated with shameless impunity in IIOJK.

Pakistan calls upon the international community to hold India accountable for the egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and play its role for a peaceful and durable resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, he said in his message on the Right to Self-Determination Day (January 5, 2022).

Reiterating Pakistan’s all possible support to the people of Kashmir until the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination, the president stated that the use of brutal force will never succeed in breaking the will of Kashmiris in their just and legitimate struggle. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan while reminding the world community that it cannot abandon its moral and legal responsibilities towards Kashmiris has stated that durable peace in South Asia is contingent upon peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with international legitimacy.

The importance of the inalienable right to self-determination has been acknowledged in all important human rights covenants and decisions of the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council, the prime minister said in his message on the Right to Self-Determination Day.

He said: “While observing 5th of January as the Right to Self-Determination Day for the Kashmiris, we reiterate our commitment to uphold the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and pay homage to the Kashmiris’ just struggle spanning over more than seven decades.

We are commemorating this day to remind the world community that it cannot abandon its moral and legal responsibilities towards the Kashmiri people.”

He pointed out that the right to self-determination was granted to the Kashmiris by the United Nations and cannot be unilaterally denied by India.

Three generations of Kashmiris have waited for the world community and the United Nations to honour their solemn commitments made to Kashmiris, he said and added that Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue unabated but the courage and spirit of Kashmiris remain strong.