Karachiites to endure another powertariff hike

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Tuesday notified an increase of Rs1.0751 per unit in electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for October 2021, says a report on Geo News.

The regulatory authority reserved its ruling on November 30, approving an increase of Rs1.0751 per kWh in power tariff on account of the October FCA.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the amount will be recovered from consumers in the bills of January 2022. The increase is expected to have an impact of Rs1,910 million. “The FCA would apply to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers,” the notification read. It is worth mentioning here that for the FCA for October, KE had requested an increase of Rs1.38 per unit.

Meanwhile, KE consumers were already billed an additional Rs3.75 per unit in their December bills on account of FCA for September.