Scholar from Katlang defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR: Zafar Ali Khan from the Ghundo village of Katlang subdivision in the Mardan district has defended his PhD thesis at Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom.

He is the son of Khan Faraz, a former Secretary, Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB), Government of Pakistan, His research topic was “The Impact of the University Environment on the Students’ Entrepreneurial intentions: Evidence from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan”.

The scholar was supervised by Dr Phil Kelly and Dr Muhammad Nawaz and he dedicated this success to his parents and other family members.