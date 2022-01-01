PTI minister, MPA shun differences in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Member Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati have shun differences as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has been trying to

end internecine bickering ahead of the second phase of the local government elections in the province.

“We have launched a campaign to bury differences within the party and brought both Swatis on a negotiation table.

And now they will jointly work for the party’s aspirants in the upcoming LG elections,” the federal parliamentary secretary MNA, Saleh Mohammad Khan, told reporters here on Friday.

Saleh Khan, who was notified as the PTI’s coordinator for Hazara division earlier this week,

said that a meeting, which was summoned and chaired by

the party’s provincial president Pervez Khattak and attended among others by both the Swatis, paved the way for the burial of differences between the two leaders.

“Both Swatis hugged each other and announced to work jointly for the party’s aspirants in the upcoming LG elections in Mansehra district and rest of the Hazara division,” he added.

He said the PTI suffered a setback in the first phase of the local government elections in the province because of the internal differences.

“We have started receiving applications from the party workers for office of tehsil nazims in seven of eight districts of Hazara division as elections are already held in Haripur,” Khan added.