GO authorised to expand in KPK

KARACHI: Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has granted permission to Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) to operate additional petrol storage facility of 8,050 mts recently completed at their depot located in KPK province.

This brings total petrol storage of the company in KPK (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) to more than 9,600 mts, which is more than 60% of the total petrol storage of all OMCs (oil marketing companies) in the province.

This initiate will allow GO to further expand its retail network in the province by more than 200 retail outlets and strengthen its mission to ensure adequate fuel storage across the country. Commenting on the development, CEO at GO Khalid Riaz said, “With this expansion, we intend to meet the fueling needs of the people of KPK and firmly establish GO as a truly national player in the country,” he added.