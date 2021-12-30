90pc terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan: CTD KP

File photo

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department has busted five major groups of Daesh (IS KP) during operations in Peshawar and Bannu region during the last year, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"Three of the major groups were busted by the CTD Peshawar region while two were busted by the CTD Bannu range. The held terrorists were involved in over 40 incidents of target-killing, including attacks on polio vaccination teams," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD Javed Iqbal Wazir told reporters about the performance of the unit in the last year.

While talking about the terrorist groups, the DIG CTD said that over 90 per cent of the terrorist groups are planning attacks and operating from across the border (Afghanistan). He said these groups mainly target CPEC projects, key installations, polio teams and economic activity.

He said 110 terrorists were killed and 599 others were arrested by the CTD during operations across KP this year.

The CTD chief added the arrested and killed terrorists included a number of most wanted people who were carrying millions of rupees as head money.

"The CTD foiled major terrorism bids by recovering 2,397 kilograms of explosives, 206 hand grenades, five suicide jackets, 31076 detonators and seven RPG rockets during the last one year," said Javed Iqbal.

The KP police lost 48 officers and jawans while 44 others were wounded in operations against terrorists, target- killing and encounters with criminals during 2021.

"For the first time, the CTD actively carried out operations in merged districts during the last year. Nine terrorists were killed and many were held in three major encounters in Khyber, North Waziristan and Bajaur," said the CTD head.

The CTD chief said the force busted many gangs of extortionists, target-killers and those involved in other kinds of terrorist activities.

The DIG CTD said cases of suicide attacks, IED blasts, target-killing, kidnapping and extortion dropped during the last year. He said the actions of CTD, regular police and other security forces had improved the law and order situation in KP and the rest of the country.