‘BSL-3 lab capable of testing all corona variants’

LAHORE: The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch visited building of Punjab AIDS Control Programme (PACP). Project Director PACP Dr Faisal Masood accompanied him.

Secretary health reviewed facilities available in BSL-3 lab regarding gene sequencing for Omicron variant. He visited different labs, committee room and library.

Dr Faisal briefed the secretary health on BSL-3 lab, gene sequencing mechanism and Omicron testing. The secretary said, "Punjab AIDS Control Programme was one of its kind as its BSL-3 lab was equipped with the latest machinery. The lab is capable of testing of AIDS, Hepatitis and other viral diseases, including COVID-19."

Talking about Omicron variant of COVID-19, he said, "BSL-3 lab of Punjab AIDS Control Programme is quite capable of gene sequencing of all variants of COVID-19 and since the confirmation of Omicron variant can only be done with gene sequencing, it is done here as well. Testing kits acquired from National Institute of Health will no doubt help speed up the testing and identification of Omicron variant. The efforts of Punjab AIDS Control Programme in corona and AIDS prevention are commendable.

LGH: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar has said that as per directions of CM Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Central Research Lab (CRL) of Lahore General Hospital will be providing omicron diagnostic facility to the general public. “These tests will be free-of-cost while a same day report will also be provided which will be helpful to the citizens,” he said while visiting the CRL of LGH where MS Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti, Director CRL Dr Ghazala Ruby, Dr Abdul Aziz and others were present.

PMA: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed concern over the incidents of jubilation firing and demanded the government ban it. In a statement Tuesday, PMA (Centre) Honorary Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that over the years, the trend of firing on Chand Raat, New Year’s Eve, Independence Day, wedding ceremonies, victory celebrations especially by political parties got stronger. This celebratory firing results in grief for others, killing and injuring innocent people. The PMA office-bearer demanded the government deal strictly with the menace of firing and ban this tradition.