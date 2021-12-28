Winter breaks 13-year record in Karachi

People sitting around fire to warm themselves as Karachi breaks a 13-year record. -File

KARACHI: Due to heavy rain, the weather in Karachi broke a 13-year record today (Monday) with the coldest winter morning, reports Geo News.

According to the PMD, the maximum temperature recorded today was 19 degrees centigrade while the maximum weather recorded in 2008 was 19.6 degrees centigrade, marking today as the coldest day in Karachi. The weather department has forecast the mercury to drop below 10 degrees centigrade at night time.

