File photo

KARACHI: The weather has turned cold in Karachi after rain lashed the city early morning today.

Rain was reported in Korangi, Landhi, Shahrae Faisal, Malir, II Chundrigarh Road, Saddar, DHA, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Kharadar and other areas of the port city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier informed that a strong westerly weather system has approached Balochistan and spread to the rest of the country due to which rainfall is likely to occur in most parts of the country, including Karachi.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz had said that under the system, Karachi will likely receive light rainfall on December 26 and 27.

The PMD official had added that Karachi will remain in the grip of cold weather on December 28 during which the temperature might drop to 9 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave is likely to continue till January 5, he had said.

Motorway advisory

According to a spokesperson of the Motorway Police, drivers travelling on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway M-9 are advised to be cautious as the road is slippery due to rain.

He asked the travellers to drive slowly on the motorway.