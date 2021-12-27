Shahid Afridi to Karachi walas: ‘Weather enjoy karo aur safe raho’

Former Pakistan captain Shahd Afridi has advised Karachiites to enjoy the weather but stay safe as rain lashed the city early in the morning with predictions of more showers in the day.

“Karachi walon!!! Weather enjoy karo aur safe raho,” stated the star cricketer on his Instagram and shared pictures of him enjoying the rainy weather with a cup of tea.

In one of the pictures, he can be seen driving his car along with his daughter on the Karachi streets.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intermittent rains in Karachi later today after morning showers turned the weather cold.

Weather experts said that the thunder cells, present over the coastal belt of Balochistan, were heading towards Karachi.

The PMD had earlier informed that a strong westerly weather system is affecting the country due to which rainfall is taking place in most parts of the country, including Karachi.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz had said that under the system, Karachi will likely receive light rainfall on December 26 and 27.

The PMD official had added that Karachi will remain in the grip of cold weather on December 28 during which the temperature might drop to 9 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave is likely to continue till January 5, he had said.