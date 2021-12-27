Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police (CTP) on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for tourists travelling to Murree and other hill stations to enjoy snowfall of winter amid weather forecast of snowfall.
The tourists rushing to mountain resorts to enjoy snowfall used to get stuck in traffic jams due to heavy snowfalls and road blockades.
Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan urged the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road.
He said that additional traffic wardens have been deployed to facilitate tourists.
He also advised the visitors to obey traffic rules and avoid overspeeding.
He also suggested that tourists keep their vehicles fit before travelling to hill stations.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Office, rain/snow is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan, Kashmir, and its adjoining hilly areas.
Fog or smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during night/morning hours.
The City Traffic Police has devised a proper traffic plan to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and also requested the masses to cooperate with the Police.
