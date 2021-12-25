Downpour, snowfall forecast, flooding alert

Islamabad : While alerting the relevant authorities to the possible damage to public life and property, the weathermen have forecast a relief from the prolonged dry spell in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas in the form of heavy downpour over the weekend.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a strong westerly weather system is set to enter western and upper parts of the country and is likely to grip most parts of the country from Saturday night through Tuesday causing heavy rains, snowfall and smoggy conditions.
There is a likelihood of rain falling (with isolated heavy downpour) in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore and Kasur from Sunday (evening/night) to Tuesday.
A good snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba from Sunday (night) to Tuesday.
Islamabad : The National Commission for Human Rights invited Christian community elders to celebrate Christmas...
The News wishes you a very joyful Christmas and holiday season despite these difficult times. May it be filled with...
Rawalpindi : In strict security arrangements, the Christian community will celebrate Christmas with full zeal and...
Islamabad : President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Senior Minister and Chairman of Sub-Committee...
Islamabad : Dr. Adil Najam, Inaugural Dean, Boston University, has said that Pakistan needs to take climate diplomacy...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society hosted a colourful ceremony here Friday to celebrate the 74th year of...
Comments