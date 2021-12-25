Downpour, snowfall forecast, flooding alert

Islamabad : While alerting the relevant authorities to the possible damage to public life and property, the weathermen have forecast a relief from the prolonged dry spell in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas in the form of heavy downpour over the weekend.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a strong westerly weather system is set to enter western and upper parts of the country and is likely to grip most parts of the country from Saturday night through Tuesday causing heavy rains, snowfall and smoggy conditions.

There is a likelihood of rain falling (with isolated heavy downpour) in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore and Kasur from Sunday (evening/night) to Tuesday.

A good snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba from Sunday (night) to Tuesday.